INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Last summer, in the unforgiving Florida sun, two old friends ran up and down a hill with nothing on their minds but making each other better. One of them had a job, one of them didn't.

Geno Smith and Sterling Shepard were teammates once before, and now, a decade later, they are teammates again. In between, both have learned this sport will humble even those who put in the work. Those who have lasted in this league for more than a decade can still be cast aside.

In September, Shepard showed up at the New York Jets facility in Florham Park, N.J., for a tryout, a month after the Houston Texans released him just five days after signing him. His career was on life support, but his desire to keep playing burned as much as it ever has -- Smith saw it when the two were running up and down those hills in Miami. He's seen it behind the scenes over the past months, a 33-year-old Shepard, with more games played and NFL passes caught than anyone on the Jets roster, working scout-team duty as a practice-squad player.

Shepard attacked practice work with a competitiveness that has his teammates and coaches calling him the "Energizer Bunny." He never stops going.

For Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jets called Shepard up from the practice squad for a game day, only because two of the Jets' other slot receivers -- Omar Cooper and Isaiah Williams -- were out with injuries. Each time Shepard lined up, he did it with the understanding he was probably not getting the ball; if there were five players running routes, he would be the fourth or fifth read in Smith's progression.

With about three minutes remaining in the first half, the Jets had a third down at the Chargers' 8-yard line -- a scary proposition for an offense that before Sunday hadn't scored a touchdown in nine quarters. The Jets' top two receivers, Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, aligned together at the top of the screen. Smith took the shotgun snap and looked their way, but pressure flushed him out of the pocket; he escaped to the other side of the formation.

"Nine times out of 10, that ball is going to (Wilson) on the other side," Shepard said. "And then I looked up and was like: 'Oh, Geno is coming over here!' I won my one-on-one and was able to find a little pocket."

Shepard adjusted his route when he saw Smith scrambling, doubled back to an open area at the front of the end zone and went low to reel in Smith's throw. He jumped and celebrated with teammates in the back of the end zone and then danced.

In the fourth quarter, the Jets protecting a 3-point lead and facing a second-and-10 at the Chargers' 16, Wilson and Mitchell again aligned together on the left side of the formation. And again, the ball went to Shepard, this time on a shallow cross, darting into the end zone for what proved to be the game-clinching points.

In a 27-24 victory, snapping a five-game losing streak, the Jets wouldn't have won without Shepard. He received a game ball in the locker room afterward.

Some in the Jets universe are unhappy they won this game. It significantly decreased the odds they'll land the No. 1 pick and of the 2027 draft, a presumed ticket for the quarterback who will become a franchise savior. And further, in a stretch of the season when the Jets are (or should be) focused on developing young players, a 33-year-old journeyman made two of the most important plays of the game.

That all might be true. But that doesn't change what this moment meant for Shepard, or what he has meant to his teammates.

"He brings endless energy," running back Breece Hall said. "He's the Energizer Bunny. Just seeing how he practices every day, he gives our first-team defense hell every day. It's been cool to see everything pay off for him."

On the sideline after Shepard's second touchdown, he gleefully dapped up passing game coordinator Seth Ryan. Wilson shook his hand and smiled wide. Smith laughed beside him.

"I just love Shep, I love his energy," Wilson said. "I haven't known him for a long time, but I feel like he's a good friend of mine. You root for your friends. It's just the way he goes about his business every day. He's one of the best showcases of talent on the scout team every day. I've been watching him since I was younger. He can ball. To see him do what he did today, he's just a grinder, and he deserves it."

The season is withering away, and Glenn is trying everything to save it -- and perhaps to save his job. He gave play calling to defensive coordinator Brian Duker last week. This week, offensive coordinator Frank Reich left the booth and called plays from the sideline. Sure, it helped to play a 1-8 Chargers team having an even more stunningly substandard season than the Jets, but the Jets offense had shown signs of life for weeks. Things too often unraveled when they crossed the 50-yard-line. Their touchdown-less streak had reached 10 quarters Sunday and 27 drives overall. They'd move up the field and then crumble, every week.

On Sunday, the floodgates opened after Hall scored on a 7-yard reception early in the second quarter. They wound up scoring touchdowns on three of four red zone possessions. Smith had, by some measures, his best game of the season: 17 of 21 completions for 176 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Braelon Allen (75 rushing yards on 16 carries) and Hall (86 yards on 20 carries) had their moments. The offensive line didn't allow a single sack. The defense is still struggling and allowed the Chargers to stay in the game late, but the offense did its part.

"Man," Glenn said. "I thought Frank did a heck of a job."

In a season when Reich and Smith have often struggled to get the Jets' top playmakers consistently involved, the quarterback completed passes to eight receivers Sunday. It somehow feels fitting, very Jets, that two of them went to Shepard, both for touchdowns, in the red zone. On both plays, the television audience saw Fox analyst Drew Brees circle Wilson and Mitchell on the other side of the formation just before the snap. Really, what were the odds Shepard would be the one to break the Jets' dry spell?

"The first one, it was a great feeling," Shepard said. "We've been talking about scoring in the red zone, and just to be part of that execution felt great, man. We deserve it. We work so hard every week, and obviously the outcome hasn't been there. But I think we're on the up from here. I'm just appreciative of these guys and the way that they come to work every single day. I love it."

Said Glenn: "That's who he is. He has so much juice. He loves playing the game, he really does. I'm glad we have him. When you have someone like that, who practices his ass off every week -- the thing about him, he's been inactive all these weeks, and he's the same guy week in and week out. I'm happy he had a chance to come in and make the plays he did."

Shepard had 25 career touchdown receptions in 11 seasons before Sunday. Remarkably, he had never once caught two touchdown passes in an NFL game -- the last time he did that in any game was at Oklahoma University in 2015. He hasn't even had two touchdowns in a season since 2020.

"It's been a roller coaster for me," Shepard said, adding later: "I've been through a lot, man."

That includes a torn Achilles in 2021, a torn ACL in 2022, plotting retirement in 2024, getting cut by the Texans this offseason, signing with the Jets practice squad, converting a 2-point conversion against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, going catch-less in Week 4 and then sitting on the practice squad, inactive, for six straight Sundays.

"He's a guy who's been through so much in this league, kind of like myself," Smith said. "He's always brought the right attitude, he's a spark plug, tons of energy. He's a hungry guy, man."

When the Jets have won under Glenn -- six times in 28 games -- he opens his postgame victory speech the same way every time: "Who wants to fly with them f--in' Jets!" The team usually joins in as he says it. This was Shepard's first time really feeling like a part of it.

"Coach asked who likes to fly with the Jets?" Shepard said after receiving his game ball. "I like flying with y'all."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.