How Jeremy Hill, Duke Johnson found fantasy success

Well, he responded with three touchdowns against the Chiefs -- a team who hadn't allowed a rushing touchdown all season. And, for the first time since Week 1, Hill out-snapped Giovani Bernard. Four of Hill's nine rushes came in the red zone (three of which he scored on) while he averaged a solid 4.4 YPC in the game. He ran with authority on his first touchdown run, effortlessly dropping rookie cornerback Marcus Peters with a stiff arm on his way to the paint. He embarrassed more Kansas City defenders on his second touchdown run in which he broke two tackles. On his third score, Hill followed his blocks and confidently leapt over a pile of players to break the plane. The key word there is "confidently." Hill's confidence was definitely shaken after fumbling twice in Week 2, but he's got his mojo back now, so don't fret.