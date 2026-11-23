CHICAGO -- If it wasn't an order, it was at least a firm request. Jeffery Simmons was feeling antsy late in Sunday's game at Soldier Field. Hungry for an opportunity. Looking for a little more room to breathe. Eager to hit the New Orleans Saints with one last uppercut.

Thus, the Chicago Bears' All-Pro defensive tackle looked defensive end Austin Booker in the eye during the two-minute warning and asked him to switch positions.

Booker would bump inside on the next play -- first-and-10 from the Bears' 24-yard line. Simmons would slide out to the edge. Just some on-the-fly chess to fully strain the Saints' offensive line. And to be clear, there was only one right answer from Booker.

No sweat, Big Jeff. All yours.

"Book and I were on the same page," Simmons said.

Sure enough, Simmons got what he wanted. The green light from Booker, a one-on-one opportunity against inexperienced right tackle Mason Murphy and an opening to put the punctuation mark on the Bears' fifth consecutive victory, a 21-13 suffocation of the visiting Saints.

Murphy, an undrafted rookie making his first NFL start Sunday, didn't stand a chance. Simmons started outside, then torched Murphy with a burst to the inside, grabbing quarterback Tyler Shough as he reached the top of his drop and then, in almost comic-book fashion, flinging the Saints quarterback 4 yards back.

That 13-yard loss registered as the Bears' sixth sack of the afternoon and the third by Simmons, who continues to offer evidence that he is one of the most consistently disruptive defenders in the sport.

"When I'm the best version of myself," he said, "it doesn't really matter what them guys are doing on the other side of the line of scrimmage."

On Sunday, the Saints had given Simmons so much extra attention with double teams and protection slides, working to minimize his impact. And then, late in the fourth quarter, Simmons punched back with some creativity -- with that request to Booker and the sack that made the whole thing pay off.

"I'm just trying to create my one-on-ones," he said. "There are different ways I can get into a game. So I'm just figuring out how to create those one-on-ones. Is that lining up straight up over the center? Or is that getting out on the edge? That's what it was."

Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has enjoyed watching Simmons work his craft since his arrival three and a half weeks ago. After Sunday's win, Jarrett rattled off the traits that help make Simmons elite.

"Speed. Power. Intelligence. Mindset," Jarrett said. "The guy's just a really, really good football player. And it's so much more than just physical. He's cerebral, too. He sees the game really well.

"Also, I think being surrounded by a bunch of other good players is helping take his game to another level here. It has felt like a win-win situation for everybody involved."

Indeed. The Bears were Super Bowl contenders before Simmons' Week 8 arrival. They have only strengthened their case since, adding firepower to a defense that was already on the ascent.

The Bears have not only won five games in a row, but they've checked each of those victories off without ever trailing. It's been an impressive surge that has seen the defense, under the guidance of coordinator Dennis Allen, come alive. On Sunday, Allen's group recorded a half-dozen sacks plus two timely takeaways in the second quarter, cashing in on both with touchdown drives that began inside New Orleans territory.

Cornerback Clark Phillips forced a fumble by running back CJ Donaldson on the second play of the second quarter. Six snaps later, Caleb Williams shoveled a 3-yard touchdown pass to running back D'Andre Swift.

On the Saints' next series, rookie safety Dillon Thieneman gladly accepted a gift interception from Shough on an overthrow of receiver Chris Olave. Again, Williams turned that into a touchdown pass -- a 15-yarder to tight end Colston Loveland to finish a three-play, 46-yard drive for a 16-0 lead.

Montez Sweat, meanwhile, added a fourth-quarter safety on Shough, beating Murphy around the corner for a sack in the south end zone.

Sweat had seen Murphy setting on his power rush for much of the afternoon.

"So I knew the edge was going to be there," he said. "I went for it. And I got rewarded. That was great for my confidence, great for the team. The sideline got really riled up."

Simmons seemed more thrilled than anyone in that moment, explaining his adrenaline rush after the game.

"A guy like Tez, man, having played with him at Mississippi State, I know when he's kind of in his head," Simmons said. "For me, it's like, 'Be in the moment. Let it come to you.' When I first got here, I was like, 'You've got to get back to your bag. You've got to get back to your moves.' That's what he did there on that one."

To understand Simmons' impact, the stat sheet offers a surface-level but still compelling story. In three games, he has already surged into the team lead with five sacks. (Tack those on to the four he had earlier in the season with the Titans and he ranks fourth in the league.)

But when teammates and coaches gush about the way Simmons elevates those around him, that's more about the competitive tenacity he exudes plus the ambitious push he's providing.

"I'd describe it like you would," Jarrett said. "It's infectious. He helps bring everyone up."

Arguably no one has been pushed harder than Sweat, Simmons' old college teammate.

"I've been challenging the heck out of him on the sideline throughout the week," Simmons said. "'We need more. We need more.' … That's another reason I'm excited to be here. Because I know he has so much in the tank. And it's just beginning."

That same sentiment seems to apply to the Bears, who two months ago seemed like a team built to outscore opponents. In recent weeks, they've shown the defense can lead the way.

Jarrett said Sunday the mindset of the group has been the most energizing.

"It's just finding a way to get better every week," he said. "And that's impressive at this point in the season. It's encouraging. It makes you hungry and it makes you want to work more. Because this is an unsatisfied group of people. Players. Coaches. Everyone. We love the process. We're just infatuated with hard work and driven to try to get better."

That's certainly the case for Simmons, who has been putting his signature all over the Bears' success for the past three games and operating with a rare presence.

"I always talk about just being in the moment, owning that moment and winning that moment," Simmons said. "Sometimes, on the sidelines, you may be thinking about the play you should have made. But I feel like sometimes that will distract you from doing your job. And then maybe you start to chase those plays. For me, as I've learned as I got older and matured in this league, just own that moment. The plays will come to you when it really matters."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.