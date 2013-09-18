How Jay Cutler overcame errors to lead Chicago Bears comeback

The aftermath:Vikings defensive end Jared Allen sacked Cutler and in the process poked the pigskin out of the quarterback's grip. Defensive end Brian Robison picked up the loose ball and scampered 61 yards for a game-tying touchdown. Turns out, this sack would be the only one allowed by the Bears' offensive line through two weeks of play, which is impressive given that the Bearsallowed 44 sacks during the 2012 season.