How important is roster depth? Take a guess

The Steelers had no answer for the Brady-to-Wes Welker display that relegated a great defense defenseless. There was no Steelers coverage look that was problematic for the Patriots offense. The Steelers have a very creative package and can do more things well than any defense in the league, but they looked paralyzed in that drive. The Patriots have now scored points 68 percent of the time they have had to drive the ball more than 80 yards. Think about that statement. If they average 7 yards a play it will still take them at least 10 plays to put points on the board, and they do it close to 70 percent of the time.