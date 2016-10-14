How football motivated Jarvis Jenkins to help others to read

And fun for me was flinging those little paper footballs at my classmates. You know the ones I'm talking about, where you fold up the paper as tight as you can and then basically sling shot it with a rubber band. I had that down pat. See, the trick was to get one of those really thick rubber bands to make those things really fly. They would just shoot across the room and smack some kid in the back of the head. And I had to be guy who got everyone. I'd fling piece of paper and it'd hit one of my classmates while everyone else laughed.