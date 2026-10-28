How Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels has found himself at center of team's defense

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Kendal Daniels put on his pads Sunday morning at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it was the first time he had done so since they were cut off a week earlier in the same building.

"I wasn't scared, but I definitely thought about it," the Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker said.

Daniels ended the day with a game-sealing interception of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to cap off what the 23-year-old Oklahoman called "the craziest week of my life."

It started with him being carted off the field and taken by ambulance to an Atlanta hospital following a neck injury he suffered tackling Colston Loveland of the Chicago Bears on Oct. 18. Daniels' jersey and shoulder pads were cut away, and he was placed in neck and back braces before leaving the field. The idea that he would play a week later felt absurd in that moment when the rest of his career seemed to be in the balance.

"I had never really had an injury where I had to think about that," Daniels said. "I really wasn't even thinking about if I could play again. I was just trying to figure out what was going on."

A battery of tests showed no structural damage. So seven days later, Daniels called all the defensive plays for the Falcons, posted a career-high 11 tackles and nabbed his first career interception.

When Daniels returned to the team's practice facility the day after the Bears game, "he couldn't turn his neck from side to side," defensive tackle Maason Smith said. But Daniels improved enough throughout the week that the organization felt comfortable with his return Sunday.

That didn't make it easy, though.

"I was sore all week, but I knew God was telling me to play this week," Daniels said. "I had never not walked off the field after an injury, so mentally I had to be prepared. It was about making sure I was OK mentally more than anything. All week I was good, but we were never in full pads. Trying not to overthink tackling was a big thing for me."

After his first contact with a teammate during warmups, though, Daniels was confident he could play at full speed. It resulted in the game of his life.

"It's remarkable," Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said. "What a great kid. What a seven days. Seven days ago, we were talking to his family and talking about him being in the hospital. And then to go play in a game against Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy and go put the green dot on, that is unbelievable.

"And then to make a play at the end. Really proud of him."

Now, Daniels can shift his focus from the past to what might be ahead, more than what seemed likely when the Falcons drafted him out of the University of Oklahoma in the fourth round.

Daniels fell to the fourth round because some teams worried his 6-foot-5, 242-pound frame meant he wouldn't be a natural fit at any position. But Falcons officials left two pre-draft meetings impressed enough with Daniels' intelligence and athleticism to take a chance.

"If you sit down with Kendal, his acumen, his intelligence, the way he can articulate the game are all exceptional -- not just for a young player, but for any player," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said.

Daniels played safety in his first three years at Oklahoma State, then transitioned to linebacker for his final year with the Cowboys before transferring to Oklahoma, where he played a hybrid of the two positions. His final year in Brent Venables' complex Sooners defense buoyed the Falcons' faith that Daniels could be a special player, linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said.

"Going through the draft process, he really came across as a sharp kid," Ruud said. "Usually, you can tell pretty quick if a guy has got pretty good football IQ."

Daniels didn't participate during Atlanta's offseason practices because he was managing Achilles soreness that still affects him. The Falcons limit him during some practices to manage his workload, and Daniels said that may have to continue for the foreseeable future.

"I don't know what I would call it, tendinitis maybe," he said. "I don't think my body will ever get to 110 percent like I was in high school."

Whatever percentage he's at now works fine for the Falcons because Daniels was an immediate standout when he took the field in training camp, and it wasn't just because of his play. He wasn't afraid to let the team's offensive stars hear him.

"I asked him before we started training camp, 'What's the one thing you need from me that's going to make you better?' He's like, 'Just talk, just get in my ear,'" running back Bijan Robinson said. "I don't talk trash. That's not my game, but when it comes to him, I always have something to say. It's good to tick him off. He's a huge talker. He gets under some guys' skin, but I love it."

It got under wide receiver Drake London's skin often during training camp. But after Daniels' interception Sunday, London came to him on the sideline and "told me that he loved me," Daniels said.

"During practice, we go head to head all the time. In that aspect, we are enemies. But in here, we're family," Daniels said about London. "That's my brother. I would fight for him in a heartbeat."

Daniels made his first professional start in Week 1 and found himself standing across from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who began his career when Daniels was 3. Daniels said he was less eager to talk trash in that situation.

"Hell no, I wasn't trying to get Aaron Rodgers fired up," he said.

Rodgers did talk to Daniels, though, mimicking some of the instructions he gave to the safeties and commending him "a couple times," Daniels said.

"In the back of my mind, I was trying to stay calm, but that was surreal," he said.

Daniels' intelligence and willingness to speak up on the field made him a natural to take over the green-dot defensive play-calling duties with linebacker Divine Deablo out with an arm injury.

"Once we got into training camp, you started to see really quickly, 'Man, we can put a lot on his shoulders,'" Ulbrich said.

Daniels is second on the Falcons with four tackles for loss and third with 39 overall stops.

"Man, I love him," defensive line coach Nate Ollie said. "He's out there getting guys lined up. He's out there trash-talking. Everybody is feeding off his energy."

Daniels credits his middle school basketball career for making him a vocal defender.

"You get a lot of stuff done just by talking. If you go out there quiet, things can go bad," he said. "(I'm) just trying to earn the respect of the older guys and going out there and communicating at a high level."

The next step in Daniels' development will be getting more pass-rush snaps.

"There will be huge growth because of the way he is wired," Ulbrich said. "I can never see him being a player that says, 'I've got it,' and he kicks his feet up. He's got a great desire to work hard and be really good at this game."

The season has been a whirlwind, Daniels admits, but he often finds himself remembering pregame talk from Falcons president of football Matt Ryan.

"When we got here, he told us, 'Don't think you have a year to learn the defense. You're going to play. You're going to help us,'" Daniels said. "You don't take that lightly. You're a rookie, but at the end of the day you have to play like you're not."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.