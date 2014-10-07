How does NFL use 'eye in the sky'? Chiefs medical staffers explain it

MM: It is reassuring to know that there is a second set of eyes on our players to make sure that they are kept safe. It has worked well so far from my perspective, and the ATCs that I have been introduced to have been personable and great to work with. The spotters' focus is on concussions, however, they are able to see all injuries from a greater vantage point from the booth above. Expanding their role in overall injury surveillance has great potential.