How Dirk Koetter could make Falcons' offense best in NFC

Ryan is on the verge of joining the ranks of the elite, but the fifth-year quarterback needs to take his game up a notch to help the Falcons seriously contend for a championship. Although he is coming off the best season of his career -- completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 4,177 pass yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions -- the Falcons' offense routinely underperformed in matchups with the league's elite. During the regular season in 2011, the Falcons averaged only 17.2 points per game against playoff teams. And of course, they failed to score an offensive point in a 24-2 drubbing by the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card round. Ryan contributed to the team's offensive woes by tossing seven interceptions in those contests, only completing over 60 percent of his passes in one of those games. Although he isn't solely responsible for the Falcons' offensive ineptitude, Ryan must shoulder the bulk of the criticism based on his status as the team's franchise quarterback.