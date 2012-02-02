How did the Pats, Giants solve glaring defensive issues?

To remedy the issue, the Giants have thrown out some of the complexities of their scheme and eliminated some of the audibles that led to confusion in the back end. This reduces the mental clutter, leading to faster, more effective play from the unit. In addition, the simplified approach has allowed the secondary to focus more on pre-snap disguises designed to confuse quarterbacks at the line of scrimmage. Veterans like Deon Grant, Antrel Rolle and Kenny Phillips, in particular, have done an excellent job moving around in the back end, morphing from single-high safety looks to two-deep safety coverage prior to the snap. This last-minute movement has resulted in more turnovers and negative plays from quarterbacks facing the Giants.