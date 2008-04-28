How did our experts' mock drafts measure up to real draft?

NFL.com's Vic Carucci and Pat Kirwan, as well as the NFL Network's Jamie Dukes, Marshall Faulk, Mike Mayock and Solomon Wilcots, each had their own mock first rounds leading into the 2008 NFL Draft. With the draft now complete, it's time to revisit how they did.
The numbers below are based on two basic criteria. One, how well were the experts able to predict at what point in the first round a specific player would be drafted. Second, could the experts correctly match up the team with a position of need, as well as correctly identify the player the team would end up drafting.
In many cases, the analysts' final mock drafts vs. the real draft numbers were affected by trades that transpired during the first round. Three teams -- the Eagles, Packers and Redskins -- traded out of the first round and did not make a pick until Round 2, which automatically killed three chances of correctly identifying the pick.