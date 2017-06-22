How could Derek Carr's contract affect other QB deals?

The options for Washington are to let Cousins play out the year and hit free agency, where he would likely be heavily coveted, given the dearth of capable quarterbacks. Franchise tag him for a third time at an astronomical $34 million rate in 2018. Or transition tag him (worth roughly $28 million) and allow other teams to negotiate with the passer from that starting point. With Cousins seemingly content to play the year-to-year tag game so far, a long-term offer from the Redskins at or near Carr's new deal could be the trigger to lock down the quarterback.