How college to NFL trends could impact top prospects

When you think about Clemson football, you think about wide receivers right? If not, maybe you should. Since 2013, four Tiger wideouts have been drafted. Of that quartet, two (Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins) came in the last three drafts and were selected in the first round. Watkins and Hopkins have combined to score 40 touchdowns at the pro level, a total that would be much higher had the former not missed so much time due to injuries. Then there's Martavis Bryant, who possesses all the talent in the world but has seen his rise to fantasy stardom slowed due to off-the-field issues. If the recent success of wideouts from Clemson (albeit a small smaple size) is an indicator, Mike Williams has a shot to be an impact maker right out of the gate. Based on his physical and athletic skills, there's a whole lot to like.