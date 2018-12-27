How Chris Long inspired me to battle Tanzania's water crisis

Every year on that mountain is special to me, but this most recent journey was different. I was joined by my veteran family, my Texas Longhorn family and my immediate family. Elliot Ruiz, who grew up in Philadelphia and is one of the biggest Eagles fans who ever lived, has been a hero of mine for all he's overcome since being injured at the age of 18 in Iraq while serving with the Marine Corps. Jon Arnold, who is a fellow Texas Longhorn, lost his leg in a grenade attack in Iraq while serving with the Army. Another Longhorn legend who joined us on the mountain had never been on a hike before in his life. Vince Young faced adversity on the first day of the climb, but he gutted it out for the men on his right and left, partly due to the encouragement that he received from the men around him. But to me, the biggest hero of all on Kilimanjaro this year was my 64-year-old dad, Steve Boyer. Although he's not a former NFL player or a military veteran, he is a vet -- as in, a racehorse veterinarian. He's worked long days, nearly every day for as long as I can remember, to provide for his family. My parents sacrificed so much for my sister, brother and myself, which is probably where my giving spirit comes from.