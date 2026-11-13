How Chiefs star broke out after 7 quiet weeks: 'I'm still Chris Jones, man'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was in a good mood, so he decided to give team radio play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus the scoop.

Minutes after Sunday's blowout win over the New York Jets, Jones was asked about his second sack of the game, which took place when he lined up as a defensive end.

Jones smiled. He was out of position then … on purpose.

"I was supposed to be inside and Drue (Tranquill) was supposed to be outside. But I just refused to move inside," Jones told Holthus on the team's postgame video show. "It led to a sack, though."

And likely some consequences afterward.

Jones predicted then that he was "going to get cursed out" by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in the meeting room for freelancing on a critical third down.

The result was the result, though. Jones picked up his second sack of the day, while part of his most productive outing of the season.

"I'm still Chris Jones, man. Don't let it fool you," Jones told Holthus. "I'm still Chris Jones."

It was a welcome sight for a defense that had waited all season for the old Chris to arrive.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, hadn't come close to that level of play during the Chiefs' first seven games of 2026. In that time, he had just 0.5 sacks and also was posting career lows in pressure percentage.

That was before Sunday's breakout. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Jones had a season-high six pressures while contributing two sacks on 29 pass rushes. Three of those pressures were under 2.5 seconds.

For that effort, Jones was named the AFC's defensive player of the week for Week 9.

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen, meanwhile, pointed to another play -- one that didn't show up on the stat sheet -- when Jones impressed Sunday.

Late in the first quarter, with the Jets facing a third-and-6 just outside the red zone, Jones used a swim move to create pressure, then gave an extra burst of effort just before quarterback Geno Smith released the ball.

The result was a rushed throw -- with Smith unable to hit receiver Adonai Mitchell down the sideline, despite Mitchell having a step on his defender for a potential touchdown.

Cullen complimented Jones' strain to finish, describing it as a "great rush."

"Obviously," Cullen said, "he dominated in the game."

The defense reached a different level because of it. The Chiefs' 50 percent pressure rate against the Jets, per Next Gen Stats, was a season high, as were their five sacks.

Even that had some competition. Defensive end George Karlaftis -- who also had two sacks Sunday -- picked up his second sack early in the fourth quarter.

Jones said that only motivated him to not get one-upped.

"I told him I've got to get another one before this game ends," Jones told Holthus. "So we were just having fun and feeding off of each other. I think in order for us to keep this defense going, it's going to be up to George (and I) to set the tone of the defense."

A few outside indications predicted Jones' standout performance was coming. In fact, his Pro Football Focus defensive grade against the Jets (90.4) finished higher than his previous two game grades combined (36.1 and 51.7).

In fairness, Jones has been on previous injury reports with a calf injury. He played through it, though, and hasn't had an injury designation the last two weeks.

On Thursday, Cullen disagreed with any suggestion that Jones needed outside motivation to jump-start his season.

"It's like anything: When you have the opportunity to win a one-on-one, you've got to win it," Cullen said. "But he's a self-starter. Chris gets going."

If Jones plays like this, the Chiefs have to be optimistic about their defensive prospects.

Young players like defensive linemen Ashton Gillotte and R Mason Thomas seem to be getting better each week. And 2026 first-round rookies Mansoor Delane (at cornerback) and Peter Woods (defensive tackle) didn't even play this past week because of what are expected to be short-term injuries.

Even with a young lineup, the defense is trending toward a top-10 unit. FTN Fantasy's all-encompassing DVOA metric ranks K.C. as the NFL's 11th-best defense. Meanwhile, in expected points added per play, the Chiefs defense is eighth.

Combine that with a Patrick Mahomes-led offense, and the Chiefs could profile as a top AFC contender once the postseason starts.

A big part of that comes down to Jones, though -- and what level of production the Chiefs get from him over the final few months.

"We always say he's the piston that drives the engine," Cullen said. "And as he goes, we go."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.