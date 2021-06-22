How Carl Nassib's courageous announcement changed -- and challenged -- the NFL

Nassib is the first active player to come out as gay in NFL history and what he said a few sentences later, that he hopes these coming out announcements won't even be necessary in the future, is just as important. Is the NFL ready for players to be out in the first place? Nassib’s statement took an extraordinary amount of courage -- he agonized over it for 15 years, he said, not even mentioning that it is more than half as long as he has been alive. But what does it say about the culture of the NFL that it took so long for a player to feel comfortable coming out, that this still felt like an earthquake.

About 20 years ago, I had a casual conversation with a player I covered and we talked about how a gay player would be received in an NFL locker room. Players had come out after retiring from the NFL, but this was well before Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted into the NFL more than seven years ago. Nobody could be under the illusion that of the approximately 2,000 players who pass through the league each year, not one was gay. The player I talked to was a respected veteran, a team leader, a good man whom any team would have been delighted to have. And he told me he would be uncomfortable with a gay teammate, would worry about how his teammate might look at him. Would the gay teammate be attracted to him, he mused. He didn't want to worry about that while at work. I laughed at that -- did he walk around assuming every woman was attracted to him, too, I asked him -- but I wondered then how many generations of players it would be until the NFL could move past the most ridiculous and dehumanizing stereotypes about gay men.