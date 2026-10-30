How can the Raiders fix their run defense? Possible answers to a question they're sick of

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Maxx Crosby sat at his locker this week and conducted an interview he felt had already happened. After taking in a reporter's question about the defense's struggles defending the run, the star edge rusher remarked that he thought he'd been asked the same thing after their recent game, and in weeks before.

The question continues to come because the issues persist. The Raiders have allowed an NFL-worst 656 rushing yards to opposing offenses in October, a defining factor for their four-game losing streak. They are one of two teams to allow more than 1,000 rushing yards through seven games. They are on pace to allow the most rushing yards they have in a season since 2009, and the 5.0 yards per carry is the most they've allowed since 2011.

"It's tackling, it's alignment, it's assignment," head coach Klint Kubiak said of the run defense issues. "It's just playing a better brand of football and getting back to how we started the season."

Crosby concurred, that fundamentals are a culprit. He said the defense has to defeat its blocks, win its one-on-ones and know its responsibilities. But he said success in run stopping is even simpler than that.

"When it really comes down to it, run defense comes down to attitude and energy," Crosby said. "It's about whooping a man's ass, and I'll bet on us. We've just got to be better at whooping ass."

Energy is something the Raiders lacked during their 35-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, linebacker Quay Walker said postgame. The defense let Los Angeles run for more than 100 yards on 6.4 yards per carry in the first half, putting the Raiders in a 28-3 hole they couldn't climb out of. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum continued to pour it on after the break, becoming the first Rams duo to each have 90-plus rushing yards and a touchdown in the same game since 2001.

During the Raiders' undefeated start, the defense's drive couldn't be questioned. Multiple defenders swarmed to the ball with violent intent, often forcing turnovers. But in recent weeks, too often has a ball carrier broken an easy tackle and gone off to the races. That was the case on Williams' 17-yard score, as defensive lineman Kwity Paye lost the edge to a block from wide receiver Jordan Whittington and Williams evaded lunging attempts from defensive backs Darien Porter and Treydan Stukes.

"It's starting more aggressive and just playing with that swagger again," Paye said. "I feel like we've kind of lost that a little bit. We've just got to get back to that."

The development is disconcerting for first-time defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. In his initial news conference after being promoted from defensive line coach this spring, he said his unit would be known for "attacking the ball" and its "effort in pursuit." Leonard took ownership for that lacking of late.

"Whooping the guy in front of you, to me, we try to train the process of doing that," Leonard said. "We obviously have got to do a better job. When you play like that, that starts with me. When you have mis-fits, missed tackles and different angles to the ball, that is 100 percent on me. I have to be better there."

Some responsibility also falls on the players, however, specifically at Leonard's position of expertise. The Raiders are allowing opposing rushers 2.09 yards before contact per carry, the league's worst mark. Running backs are finding no issue getting past the Las Vegas front, putting a strain on its second level to make tackles.

That wasn't a worry going into the year. Crosby has been one of the league's best run defenders at the line over the last seven seasons. His 133 tackles for loss and 44 run stuffs going into this year were the most for any edge defender since he entered the NFL in 2019. He has just three TFLs and no run stuffs this season.

Crosby is still beating run blocks at a high rate, but teams are running away from him. The Raiders signed Paye to a three-year, $48 million free-agent contract to secure the other edge. Yet Paye, touted for his run defense coming to Las Vegas, has just three TFLs and no run stuffs as well.

"It's been up and down," Paye said of his performance this year. "I'm trying to contribute as much as I can. Just trying to stay consistent and chase that standard that we talk about."

The Raiders are also notably lacking an interior presence, as they've cycled through several defensive tackles on running downs in an attempt to aid second-year standout Tonka Hemingway. None have held up. The inability to fend off blocks and fill rushing lanes has resulted in five of the team's top-six tacklers against the run being linebackers or defensive backs. That includes Nakobe Dean, whose 45 tackles on designed rush plays rank second in the NFL.

"If we continue to mess up, we have repercussions that will continue to mount," Dean said. "As it should be, everything is heightened. We just dropped the last four, so everything should be heightened. And it should be a little bit more work and emphasis on the defense."

Pays said the heightened nature of a losing streak has made things more tenuous. Dean said he's taken it more on himself this week to hold players accountable, including being "more real" with his teammates.

One fix Paye feels necessary is "taking pride in the suck." Run defense is a difficult job, with some of the world's most physical humans sprinting full speed at defenders. But defenses that embrace its hardships are the best ones.

"You just know there's gonna be downs where you have the hard down," Paye said. "You've got to know there's gonna be downs where if you're not there to make the tackle, you've got to do your job for the team's success."

Another aspect: eliminating the stress. The Raiders are a lighthearted bunch -- on Thursday, a spirited debate about what constitutes a Halloween movie broke out amongst defenders in the locker room. But the accumulation of their struggles has created tension.

"I think we can play more free, play more fast, play more physical and not think as much," Paye said. "How we were the first three weeks, we were just out there having fun, not being too tense because we have three, four losses in a row. We have to get back to having fun and playing with that joy again."

But Dean said there's only one real answer to raising their spirits: "Taking the ball and winning is fun, period. When you're out there playing and you lose, it's hard to have fun. So we've just got to get back to the meat and potatoes: taking the ball away, winning games."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.