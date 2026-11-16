How Brock Purdy -- 49ers quarterback and aspiring fullback -- fueled a historic day in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The play of the season wasn't even Brock Purdy's favorite play of the day.
The 49ers quarterback was scrambling, looking for a first down on third-and-8, then stopped on a dime like an elite running back and hit Christian McCaffrey in stride for a 74-yard touchdown … yeah, that was cool.
But the play on which he sprinted downfield to block for Deebo Samuel's 70-yard touchdown on a reverse, well … Purdy was giddy after the 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
"I thought it was pretty good," Purdy said. "Everyone was celebrating. I was like, 'Hey, Deebo! Dude, me and (left tackle) Trent (Williams)!' Hopefully there's a sick picture out there. I was pulling with Trent. Dude, it was sweet.
"I could be the next (fullback Kyle) Juszczyk."
Yes, a quarterback who just led his 8-1 team to 584 yards of offense and six touchdowns hopes to be like the fullback. If that doesn't sum up the team's franchise quarterback and leader, nothing does.
His toughness was on full display Sunday as he took some big hits but never wavered. Whether passing, running or blocking, Purdy never let the Cowboys off the hook.
"It just shows how tough he is," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "And there were a couple times it seemed like he was hurt and never told me that anything was wrong. He took some hits in that game, hung in there and kept making big plays."
Shanahan did not see Purdy sprinting downfield to block for Samuel. He's glad he didn't.
"Our coaching point on that is just get out of the way," Shanahan said. "It usually doesn't work well … but he did a good job of overcoming coaching."
Williams started chasing after Purdy when he saw the quarterback take off to block.
"If Brock was upfield blocking, that means there's a lot of green grass, and you're trying to get Deebo to the end zone," Williams said. "So, I just kicked it into gear and just went and found somebody."
Purdy cut in line in front of Samuel and, alongside receiver Jordan Watkins, actually got a piece of two Cowboys defenders, as Tom Brady practically yelped in the broadcast booth. It wasn't quite Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass decleating defenders to clear the way for Jerry "Rev" Harris' state-title-winning touchdown in "Remember the Titans," but Samuel appreciated it.
DEEEEEEBOOOOOOO
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-- NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
"Just to see Brock laying it on the line for his brother just shows what type of team we have," Samuel said.
Purdy's idol, Juszczyk, also loved it.
"The highest compliment I can give anyone on the team is that they are a football player, and Brock is the epitome of that," he said. "Whatever he's asked to do, he's going to go do it."
And getting knocked down doesn't bother Purdy. The QB was sacked five times and laid out a bunch more, including on a violent sandwich hit from two Cowboys after he got rid of the ball.
"It never seems to faze him," Juszczyk said. "And he does a good job, even when he does get sacked, he gets back close to the line of scrimmage. Kudos to him to stay in it and keep firing."
Purdy is even firing it when he's planning to run the ball, like on the 74-yard pass to McCaffrey. He escaped the pocket going to his right and …
"I was 100 percent running," Purdy said. "I'm always trying to keep my eyes down the field when I'm scrambling and seeing if guys can feel me and see me and try to get into a space. But then there's a point where I have to use my legs, and I was going to do that when all of a sudden, I just felt Christian pop."
It was like he and McCaffrey were 5 years old again.
"It really is backyard football at that point," McCaffrey said. "I think we've all played it as kids, drawing up a play on your hand, and it never happens. You ever tell a 5-year-old to run a post route, and he just runs a corner or something else, but he's open? That was kind of what that was.
"Brock never surrenders and just keeps the play alive, and that's a big deal."
McCaffrey started the play blocking on a Cowboys blitz, and Shanahan was shocked he got out in front of Purdy. He said he can't wait to watch the film.
"Christian was unbelievable on it," Shanahan said. "I have no idea how Christian was blocking the blitz in the A-gap and ended up where he was. So I'm excited to see it on the plane."
Purdy would hit McCaffrey for a second touchdown pass, again to beat a Cowboys blitz. Thirty-seven-year-old linebacker Von Miller was one-on-one with McCaffrey, and he chased him for 66 yards. Right until the huge turnout of 49ers fans started cheering again.
Purdy finished 22 of 28 for 389 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also ran twice for 21 yards, once pump-faking a throw to freeze defenders and the other time pretending to make an option pitch before he turned the corner.
The 49ers became the first team since the 2000 "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams to have three touchdowns of at least 65 yards in the same game, per TruMedia. Purdy completed all four of his pass attempts on scrambles for 135 yards, tying Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for the most in a game since 2018, per Next Gen Stats.
Speaking of which …
"I promise, he is the MVP of our league," Niners linebacker Fred Warner said.
According to DraftKings, Purdy was third in MVP odds (+400) after Sunday's games ended, behind Allen (+310) and Joe Burrow (+105), who posted his fifth consecutive game with four-plus combined passing and rushing touchdowns on Sunday night against the Steelers.
Purdy's supporting cast wasn't bad either. McCaffrey finished with three touchdowns, Samuel had two and rookie Kaelon Black trampled two Cowboys on his scoring run. New bestie Keenan Allen had five catches, and the 49ers averaged 9.4 yards per play, the most by any team over the past two seasons.
The 49ers' defense couldn't cover George Pickens or get any pressure on Dak Prescott, but that's OK.
"The offense can score as many points as we want, and then the defense only needs one stop," right tackle Colton McKivitz said, smiling. "So they did their job at the end. There are going to be games where the defense bails us out. Right now, we can all just enjoy the quarterback.
"Brock running down to make a block was pretty awesome."
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.