How Brock Purdy -- 49ers quarterback and aspiring fullback -- fueled a historic day in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The play of the season wasn't even Brock Purdy's favorite play of the day.

The 49ers quarterback was scrambling, looking for a first down on third-and-8, then stopped on a dime like an elite running back and hit Christian McCaffrey in stride for a 74-yard touchdown … yeah, that was cool.

But the play on which he sprinted downfield to block for Deebo Samuel's 70-yard touchdown on a reverse, well … Purdy was giddy after the 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

"I thought it was pretty good," Purdy said. "Everyone was celebrating. I was like, 'Hey, Deebo! Dude, me and (left tackle) Trent (Williams)!' Hopefully there's a sick picture out there. I was pulling with Trent. Dude, it was sweet.

"I could be the next (fullback Kyle) Juszczyk."

Yes, a quarterback who just led his 8-1 team to 584 yards of offense and six touchdowns hopes to be like the fullback. If that doesn't sum up the team's franchise quarterback and leader, nothing does.

His toughness was on full display Sunday as he took some big hits but never wavered. Whether passing, running or blocking, Purdy never let the Cowboys off the hook.

"It just shows how tough he is," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "And there were a couple times it seemed like he was hurt and never told me that anything was wrong. He took some hits in that game, hung in there and kept making big plays."

Shanahan did not see Purdy sprinting downfield to block for Samuel. He's glad he didn't.

"Our coaching point on that is just get out of the way," Shanahan said. "It usually doesn't work well … but he did a good job of overcoming coaching."

Williams started chasing after Purdy when he saw the quarterback take off to block.

"If Brock was upfield blocking, that means there's a lot of green grass, and you're trying to get Deebo to the end zone," Williams said. "So, I just kicked it into gear and just went and found somebody."

Purdy cut in line in front of Samuel and, alongside receiver Jordan Watkins, actually got a piece of two Cowboys defenders, as Tom Brady practically yelped in the broadcast booth. It wasn't quite Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass decleating defenders to clear the way for Jerry "Rev" Harris' state-title-winning touchdown in "Remember the Titans," but Samuel appreciated it.