MEXICO CITY -- They delivered the haymaker early, a literal George Kittle body blow. The 49ers tight end caught Brock Purdy's pass in a tight window. He then ping-ponged his way past three Vikings defenders: Blake Cashman, Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus.

Two of those three sat on their backs as Kittle charged into the end zone. Cashman rolled over to his knees and sighed.

This was both recognition and realization of the 49ers' strength. San Francisco rattled a Vikings defense that tends to do the rattling. This first score, on San Francisco's first offensive drive, set the tone of a 35-10 loss in primetime that poured ice cold water on the Vikings' case for true contention.

"I mean, they outplayed us top to bottom," Smith said afterward. "We all took turns messing up. It is what it is."

For the first time in a long time, almost every button pushed against Brian Flores's defense worked. The 49ers made it look like the Vikings didn't have 11 defenders on the field. Pockets of space existed everywhere.

Typically, the Vikings leave voids with their aggressive blitz, zone-coverage-based strategy. Rarely do opponents find them. On Sunday night, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy released passes before pressure arrived. Receivers Mike Evans and Keenan Allen peeled off routes with precision, as if they knew exactly where they could attack and when.

Inside an ear-splitting Estadio Banorte, the constant roar from the fans clad in red verified the lopsided performance. So did the numbers.

Purdy completed 16 of 18 attempts versus the Vikings' blitz for 195 yards and two touchdowns, according to Next Gen Stats. That completion percentage was the highest any player has recorded with Flores as the opponent since Lamar Jackson in Week 1 of 2019. On a more macro level, San Francisco's 50.9 percent success rate ranked as the highest the Vikings have allowed since Week 8 of the 2025 season, when the Los Angeles Chargers trounced Minnesota similarly on national television.

"Every time you looked up, Brock was peppering completions," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "He had total poise and command. He got the ball out. He got it out for some catch and runs."

It wasn't supposed to be this easy, or at least that's what made the idea of the "Sunday Night Football" showdown in Mexico City so enticing.

Even though the 49ers ranked atop charts in essentially every meaningful metric, the thought went that Flores and the Vikings presented a problem that could confound 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. That's because of their shared history.

The two proficient play-callers, each admired for their ability to shapeshift and deploy versatile players, had faced off five times entering Sunday night. Flores had won them all, including their most recent bout in 2024. Both are connoisseurs of scheme, and both tinkered with their approaches from the last time they played.

Shanahan has deployed Purdy more from the shotgun. Flores has cranked the blitz dial even further. This matchup of the NFL meta seemed worth the hype, and the victor felt like it would offer something of a referendum on who currently holds the pen between offense and defense.

"Kyle Shanahan's mindset is still the same," Vikings safety Josh Metellus said earlier this week. "It's bully ball. They want to run the ball and get the ball in space to their playmakers. They want to break tackles. They want to play that kind of football that a lot of people don't want to play for 60 minutes."

The Vikings believed they could match the physicality and tenacity. More than anything else, they became susceptible to a more pass-centric style straight out of a Bill Walsh handbook.

Once, in the first quarter, Evans traveled up the seam unimpeded. Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner ran free toward Purdy, but Purdy uncorked a layered pass before Turner's pressure could get home. Similar sequences happened constantly. Purdy to Kittle for eight yards, Purdy to Allen for nine. In the third quarter, Purdy unleashed an anticipatory pass to Allen well before the receiver was looking for the football.

The Vikings' menacing pass rush struggled to dislodge the 49ers' protection. And even when the Vikings' defenders found lanes toward Purdy, he disposed of the ball before negative plays could occur. Vikings safety Theo Jackson acknowledged Purdy's quick trigger. Smith said the Vikings expected it, and attributed their issues to leaving too many windows and missing too many tackles.

"Everybody had a my bad tonight," Jackson said. "Just way too many."

San Francisco put on a clinic, a display of machine-like efficiency that sat in stark contrast with the Vikings' offense.

An ineffective early-down running game allowed the 49ers' defense to gain depth in coverage. The inability to affect the 49ers' linebackers' eyes helped them defend the Vikings' play-action attempts. Early-down inconsistency forced quarterback Kirk Cousins into third-down situations, an unsustainable path.

Because the Vikings' offense continues to lack high-end explosiveness, they rely on turnover prevention and defensive dominance. This formula leaves little room for error. It almost demands improved offensive output -- or airtight defense, regardless of opponent -- which may or may not be viable.

The stakes only add to the sting. The Vikings squandered a realistic chance at the No. 1 seed. They are now also behind both the Lions and Bears in the NFC North, a spot that positions them in line for another wild-card appearance.

In that instance, any hopes for a magical run depend on the defense that was humbled on Sunday night.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.