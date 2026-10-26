How boos replaced MVP chants on a very bad day for the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- You couldn't have asked for a better Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, where it was 66 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with Luke Kuechly in the Carolina Panthers radio booth waiting to receive his Hall of Fame ring at halftime.

Then the Panthers put forth a dreadful first-half performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that cast a dark cloud over a perfect fall day and almost certainly had Kuechly shaking his head.

"Things happened early and just kept going," right guard Robert Hunt said. "Once you give good teams field position (or) the ball, they take advantage of it. It was just raining (on) us and it never stopped."

Fans who serenaded Bryce Young with "MVP!" chants during the team's last home game booed the Panthers as they jogged to the locker room trailing by 27 points -- the fourth-largest halftime deficit in franchise history.

Things didn't get better in the second half, when offensive tackle Taylor Moton left with a broken fibula and Young spent the final 10 minutes on the sideline watching Kenny Pickett mop up at quarterback.

Tampa Bay 43, Carolina 13.

"It's a shock … because literally I've never been a part of a half of football like that," Panthers coach Dave Canales said. "And to experience it in all phases -- a blocked kick, sack-fumble, interception, a dropped punt. And then on the defensive side, really just not getting off the field in different ways.

"Shoot, it just felt so crazy and so egregiously different than the ball that we're used to playing."

The litany of errors that Canales rattled off occurred in the first half, when the Panthers (3-3) even managed to screw up their good plays. After tight end Darren Waller pulled in a 50-yard touchdown pass that was the longest of his career, the Bucs (2-5) blocked Ryan Fitzgerald's extra point, with Zyon McCollum scooping up the ball and returning it for 2 points.

That was Tampa Bay's second defensive score of the half following a 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive tackle Calijah Kancey after linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad knifed past Hunt and knocked the ball loose from Young.

"I got beat, man. I flat-out got beat," Hunt said. "I've gotta be better there. Muhammad made a play."

Hunt hasn't looked like the same player who went to the Pro Bowl in 2024 after signing a five-year, $100 million contract.

"The year off last year kind of sucked, obviously. And now I'm just trying to get my way back to where I want to be," said Hunt, who missed most of 2025 after biceps surgery. "I feel like it takes time, but I've just gotta be better in some areas. Today just wasn't good enough for me, especially on the strip-sack. I'll think about that all night."

Hunt was far from the only problem up front. Left tackle Rasheed Walker gave up multiple pressures and a couple of the Panthers' season-high five sacks allowed. The dirty pockets seemed to affect Young, who looked closer to his 2023 and '24 form than the player whose performances had invited top-5 quarterback talk this year.

Young had become the sixth QB in NFL history to record at least 280 passing yards and one touchdown with one interception or fewer in each of his team's first five games. But against Tampa Bay, he completed 14 of 27 passes for 163 yards, with two interceptions.

Young's three turnovers were one more than he had in his first five games combined. Wideout Jalen Coker slipped running his route on Young's first pick. But Young put the giveaways on his shoulders.

"Yeah, just lack of execution. Obviously, can't turn the ball over like that," Young said. "It hurts the team, hurts the defense, all that stuff. A lot of that stuff's inexcusable. Of course, that's on me, and all in all, (a) bad day."

The defense had an equally bad day.

The Panthers were facing old frenemy Baker Mayfield, who returned from a three-game absence wearing a glove on his throwing hand to protect a thumb he'd dislocated. Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson devised another way to protect Mayfield: a game plan that relied heavily on the run game that had his quarterback handing the ball off all day.

Mayfield attempted just 11 passes -- tied for the third fewest in Tampa Bay history -- and finished with 64 passing yards and a touchdown as the Bucs became just the second team since 1980 to score 40 or more points with fewer than 65 passing yards. Meanwhile, behind Bucky Irving's 106 rushing yards and 88 from Kenny Gainwell, the Bucs gashed the Panthers for 258 yards on the ground.

"Most of the season they've handed the ball to Bucky, right? So gotta be able to stop it," defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. "He's elusive. He likes to get on that edge and … cut the ball back. You've gotta do a better job."

Since Ejiro Evero became the Panthers' defensive coordinator in 2023, the Panthers are the only NFL team with a negative expected points added (minus-2.30) in total rush defense.

But Canales defended Evero's run scheme against the Bucs, saying: "We had good run calls to take away of some of that run game. It just really comes down to execution."

Asked if the Panthers had done enough to stop the run and put the game in Mayfield's (compromised) hand, defensive lineman Bobby Brown said: "No. Because if we did, that wouldn't be the result."

If there's anything positive for the Panthers to take from Sunday, it's the fact that they won't have long to wallow in the slop: The team charter leaves Wednesday for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

"I was telling everybody all day it's just a weird day," said David Moore, whose muffed punt in the first quarter set up a Chase McLaughlin field goal. "That's all I could say about the game. It's just one of those games where, like, every team has 'em. We just come out, all phases it was like, what the heck?

"You don't have to have all week to sit on it. You've only got two days. The next thing you know we're flying out, going on to the next game. So a quick turnaround always helps the bad taste in your mouth."

Hunt said there's no way to sugarcoat what happened Sunday.

"It sucks. We got embarrassed, obviously. So that part sucks," he said. "We've got a quick week to turn it around and try to make up for it. The good thing is we've got plenty of more games left. This one hurt. We wanted to get this one. We've got to come back and try to be better Thursday."

It would be difficult to be worse.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.