How Bears adjust to life without Urlacher will determine their fate

Additionally, Lovie Smith will have to adjust the team's blitz package to compensate for Urlacher's loss. The 10-year pro ranks as one of the league's best inside rushers and his 37.5 career sacks ranks as the most in team history by a linebacker. The team was expected to rev up the pressure to bolster their pass rush, and Urlacher was slated to be a part of their aggressive game plan. Without that threat in the lineup, Smith will depend on Lance Briggs, Hillenmeyer and a formidable front four to create consistent pressure on the quarterback in the pocket. In addition, he may call more secondary blitzes to give the Bears defense an added dimension. Two of the team's four sacks against the Packers were the result of safety blitzes, and the tactic is sure to be used more often with Urlacher unavailable for the remainder of the season.