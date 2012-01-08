How 49ers' defense can contain Saints' prolific offense

The 49ers assistant coach assigned to monitor substitution patterns must quickly relay that information to the defensive coordinator, so that he can get the right call into the game. On the field, 49ers' defenders must be alert to who is in the game at running back. The front line must get penetration at the point of attack, and allow linebackers Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman to run freely at the ball. The 49ers will use some eight-man fronts against run-heavy teams, but the Saints' potent passing game could force them to use weak-side rolled coverage (backside corner near line of scrimmage covering the flat, with free safety rolled over the top) to get another defender near the box, while protecting against vertical throws to split end Marques Colston.