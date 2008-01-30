Houston to bid on the 2012 Super Bowl

Published: Jan 30, 2008 at 07:19 AM

Houston's business and hospitality industry leaders along with government officials will put together a bid to host Super Bowl XVLI in February 2012, it was announced Wednesday.

"When I received the bid specifications from the NFL, I circulated them to leaders in the community to get their response," said Robert C. McNair, Chairman and CEO of the Houston Texans. "Their response was an overwhelming and totally-committed 'YES, we want to bring the 2012 Super Bowl to Houston!' With that, I said I would totally support our community's efforts."

In February 2004, Houston hosted Super Bowl XXXVIII. It was considered a huge success by NFL owners and staff; by tens of thousands of out-of-town visitors, including thousands of members of the media from around the world; and by hundreds of thousands of Houstonians who participated in dozens of Super Bowl related activities.

"In addition to having a tremendous economic impact on our hospitality industry, the Super Bowl allowed Houston to step onto the world's stage and our hospitality industry hosted the event in magnificent fashion, as evidenced by the enormous positive media coverage," said Thomas Jones, Jr., Chairman of the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We will aggressively meet and exceed the NFL's requirements."

Added Greg Ortale, President and CEO of the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau: "The last time Houston hosted the Super Bowl over 100,000 people visited our great city and created an economic impact of $300-plus million. We will happily play our part in assembling a stellar bid for the NFL's consideration."

As in 2004, Reliant Park will serve as the focal site for the 2012 Super Bowl bid. No other Super Bowl site can boast an NFL stadium capable of holding 72,000-plus, a convention center with nearly one million square feet, and over 26,000 parking spaces on 340 contiguous acres.

"In terms of providing the NFL with everything they want and more, we believe Reliant Park delivers their wants and desires unlike any other facility in the country," said Shea Guinn, President of SMG-Reliant Park. "The feedback we received from the NFL regarding our facilities in 2004 was extremely positive and we have even more to add for the 2012 bid."

In addition to Reliant Park, Houston will offer the George R. Brown Convention Center -- another Houston convention center with nearly one million square feet of exhibit space, plus dozens of other city-owned and privately-owned facilities for the NFL's use.

With two international airports, thousands of hotel rooms, world-renowned restaurants and retail experiences, and some of the finest sports and convention facilities in the world, there are no NFL requirements that Houston cannot meet or exceed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's single-season TD pass record in Cowboys' win over Eagles

After tossing 37 TDs passes in the 2021 season, Cowboys QB ﻿Dak Prescott's comeback season has officially earned a place in the franchise's record books.
news

Buccaneers, NT Vita Vea agree to four-year extension worth over $73 million

The reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs made an important move for their future Saturday, inking popular nose tackle and defensive cornerstone Vita Vea to a four-year extension.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio on future with Denver: 'I'll be good ... don't worry about me'

Following a season-ending loss to the Chiefs, Broncos HC Vic Fangio addressed his future amid reports that his time in Denver could be coming to an end.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Chiefs-Broncos; Cowboys-Eagles

The Denver Broncos gave it their all but, in the end, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who prevailed in Week 18. Here's what we learned from K.C.'s season-ending victory.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW