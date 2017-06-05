Around the NFL

Houston Texans waive Keith Mumphery, Max Bullough

Published: Jun 05, 2017 at 09:14 AM

The Houston Texans waived Keith Mumphery and Max Bullough on Monday after the two players became the subject of separate off-field issues that were reported in recent weeks.

The Texans' decision to cut Mumphery comes days after the Detroit Free Press reported this week the wide receiver was expelled from his graduate studies program at Michigan State in 2016 for violating the university's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

According to MSU Police documents obtained by the newspaper, a woman accused Mumphery of sexually assaulting her at her dorm in March 2015. Ingham County (Michigan) Prosecutor's Office eventually declined to press charges, according to the report.

Mumphery hasn't attended organized team activities for the Texans this week, according to multiple reports.

Since the alleged incident occurred prior to him being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Texans, Mumphery is not subject to potential league discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Bullough's release comes less than a month after the league announced he would be suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy. Bullough accepted responsibility for the drug policy violation, apologizing to the Texans, his teammates and fans on Twitter shortly after his suspension was announced.

Mumphery and Bullough's releases were first reported by Mark Berman of KRIV-TV in Houston on Friday. The duo played together at Michigan State before being reunited on the Texans.

Bullough appeared 30 games for the Texans after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Mumphrey started in six of the 27 games he played in for Houston.

In addition to waiving Mumphery and Bullough, the Texans signed wide receiver Dres Anderson and linebacker Sio Moore.

