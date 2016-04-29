Houston Texans take Braxton Miller at pick 85

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Miller injured his throwing shoulder prior to the 2014 season, causing him to take a medical redshirt season. By the time he returned, the Buckeyes were loaded at the position, so Miller decided to take his playmaking abilities to another position instead of playing quarterback at another school. The brave maneuver paid off for the would-be Heisman front runner, as Miller placed himself firmly in the conversation as an early-round pick in this year's draft.