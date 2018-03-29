Houston Texans sign veteran QB Brandon Weeden

Over a six-year career, Weeden is 6-19 as a starter and has thrown 31 touchdowns to 30 interceptions while completing 57.9 percent of his passes. Five of those wins came in his rookie campaign with the Cleveland Browns. His last cameo was a bit more successful, however. In 2015, he played in two games, starting one of them, and completed 26-of-42 passes for 305 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.7 passer rating.