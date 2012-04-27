Houston Texans reportedly looking to trade WR Jacoby Jones

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 05:21 PM

The Houston Texans will shop veteran wide receiver Jacoby Jones after drafting Ohio State wide receiver DeVier Posey in the third round of the NFL draft, ESPN reported Friday.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, Jones' salary this year is $3 million. He has been with the Texans since they drafted him in the third round in 2007. He had 31 receptions for 512 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Posey recorded 162 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2011 with Ohio State. He averaged 13.5 yards per reception.

