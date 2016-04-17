Houston Texans release veteran QB Brian Hoyer

The Texans have released the veteran quarterback, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
Shortly after Houston handed the offensive reins to Brock Osweiler, Rapoport reported the organization and Hoyer were headed for an amicable divorce.
Unable to find a trade partner, the Texans opted to set Hoyer free with the offseason program beginning on Monday.
Hoyer posted a respectable 91.4 passer rating last season, while leading the Texans to five wins in ten games.
It was evident, however, that he failed to gain the full trust of the coaching staff and front office. Benched three quarters into the first game of the season, Hoyer was on a short leash the rest of the way, overseeing an offense that was overly reliant on gadget plays. After Hoyer's meltdown in the Wild Card Round loss to the Chiefs, owner Bob McNair essentially mandated that he be replaced at quarterback.
Rapoport told Dan Hellie of NFL Total Access late last month that Hoyer was expected to be on the Broncos' list of potential targets after losing Osweiler. In a holding pattern with free agent Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Jets are also believed to be interested.
After 43 career games across six seasons, Hoyer has proven to be a high-end NFL backup. As long as teams are desperate for a quarterback, though, he will have the opportunity to compete for the QB1 role.