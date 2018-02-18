Around the NFL

Houston Texans release linebacker Brian Cushing

Published: Feb 18, 2018 at 12:38 PM

The Brian Cushing era in Houston is set to come to an end.

The Texans informed Cushing, the team's all-time leading tackler, they are moving on from him, the team confirmed Tuesday.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain first reported the news.

The impending cut is not a surprising one (No. 7 on Gregg Rosenthal's potential AFC cut candidates earlier this week). The linebacker was suspended 10 games this past season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances for the second time in his career. His play had diminished, with Cushing only posting one 100-plus-tackle season and only one full slate of 16 games since 2012. When you factor in the Texans saving $7.6 million with his release, it made his eventual departure prior to the new league year on March 14 all but a foregone conclusion.

"It's all good," Cushing told McClain of the looming release. "It's part of the business."

Cushing, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2009, logged 664 total tackles in his nine-year run with the team. He ends his career in Houston ranking in the top 10 in the Texans' all-time record book in interceptions, forced fumbles and sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

news

Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has passed away. Rootes' wife Melissa wrote on Facebook that he died on Sunday "after a battle with mental health issues."

news

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals

Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely miss three weeks after suffering a sprained MCL during New York's preseason game against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season

Baker Mayfield has been named the Panthers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 22

The Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas (knee) from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional 2024 seventh-round pick

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings are acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

news

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza wins job after release of Matt Haack

The Bills announced Monday the release of punter Matt Haack, which gives the starting job to rookie Matt Araiza.

news

Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers facility, practices after extended absence

Bucs QB Tom Brady is back in the building and will practice on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

Titans' Mike Vrabel 'encouraged' by rookie WR Treylon Burks' play despite lone preseason catch

Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is not exactly lighting up the stat sheet through two preseason games, but head coach Mike Vrabel has liked what he's seen from his first-round pick.

news

Pete Carroll not putting a timeline on QB battle between Geno Smith, Drew Lock: 'I'm going to take the time it takes to figure it out'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said there is no "date pressure" when he needs to announce a starting quarterback.

news

Ravens impressive rookie TE Isaiah Likely has 'made the most' of his opportunities

Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE