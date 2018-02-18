Houston Texans release linebacker Brian Cushing

The Texans informed Cushing, the team's all-time leading tackler, they are moving on from him, the team confirmed Tuesday.
The Houston Chronicle's John McClain first reported the news.
The impending cut is not a surprising one (No. 7 on Gregg Rosenthal's potential AFC cut candidates earlier this week). The linebacker was suspended 10 games this past season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances for the second time in his career. His play had diminished, with Cushing only posting one 100-plus-tackle season and only one full slate of 16 games since 2012. When you factor in the Texans saving $7.6 million with his release, it made his eventual departure prior to the new league year on March 14 all but a foregone conclusion.
Cushing, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2009, logged 664 total tackles in his nine-year run with the team. He ends his career in Houston ranking in the top 10 in the Texans' all-time record book in interceptions, forced fumbles and sacks.