Houston Texans release linebacker Brian Cushing

The impending cut is not a surprising one (No. 7 on Gregg Rosenthal's potential AFC cut candidates earlier this week). The linebacker was suspended 10 games this past season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances for the second time in his career. His play had diminished, with Cushing only posting one 100-plus-tackle season and only one full slate of 16 games since 2012. When you factor in the Texans saving $7.6 million with his release, it made his eventual departure prior to the new league year on March 14 all but a foregone conclusion.