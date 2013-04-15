Houston Texans' new video boards to be world's largest

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are hoping their new HD video screens will help lure the 2017 Super Bowl to Reliant Stadium.
The two new boards will have about six times the area than the current video boards and will be placed in each end zone.
"We think this will be a compelling selling point for our bid," Texans president Jamey Rootes said. Owners will vote in May on the sites for the 2016 and 2017 games.
