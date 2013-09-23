Houston Texans' J.J. Watt gets vocal about prostate cancer

Monday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt joined the national campaign for prostate cancer awareness, the Houston Chronicle reported.
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported how the C3 Logix iPad concussion system has gone from the hospital to the football sidelines.
- The Lumberjack provided more insight into Northern Arizona University's partnership with the Mayo Clinic on the "concussion robot."
- The makers of X2 Biosystems sensors announced their 5,000th shipment of X2 xPatch and X2 ICE sensors.
- Former Denver Broncos tight end Nate Jackson, who recently published his memoirs, talked to National Public Radio about his pro football career.
- The Utica Observer-Dispatch reported that New York's updated law has helped to streamline concussion treatment.
- The Gainesville Sun reported on how doctors are doing preventive concussion tests on youth football players.
- The Cumberland Times-News reported on how the Alleghany School District is trying to make area football players more aware of concussions.
- Dr. Barry Jordan, director of the Brain Injury Program and the Memory Evaluation Treatment Service (METS) at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains, N.Y., spoke to The Oklahoman about head injuries in football.
- Driven Apps announced that it has released its Adrian Peterson Fitness Training app, according to US Finance Post.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor