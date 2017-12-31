Around the NFL

Houston Texans GM Rick Smith taking leave of absence

Published: Dec 31, 2017 at 08:44 AM

The end to Houston's season comes with some serious news.

Texans general manager Rick Smith is taking a leave of absence to tend to his wife, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, Smith announced via a statement released by the team.

"Effective immediately, I have chosen to take an extended leave of absence to focus my attention and intention on my wife's complete recovery from her recent diagnosis of breast cancer," Smith said in the statement. "We are faithful and trust in God's promise of healing and wholeness. I am eternally grateful to the McNair family for their unwavering support during this trying time.

"This was an extremely difficult decision for me for make as I love this organization and every member of this team both on and off the field. I remain committed to our quest to bring a championship to the city of Houston, yet my family needs me now and they are my priority."

Smith has worked for the Texans since 2006, when he became the league's youngest general manager at 36 years old. Houston has gone 92-100 in the regular season and 3-4 in the playoffs, and has won the AFC South four times during his tenure.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson visits Bears practice

Doug Pederson has close ties with Bears HC Matt Nagy and backup QB ﻿Nick Foles﻿. Is Pederson forging a connection with the franchise itself? The former Eagles coach attended Bears training camp Friday.
news

Ravens activate Lamar Jackson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that the former MVP quarterback has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The QB missed 10 days of camp.
news

Josh Allen, Bills agree to six-year extension worth $258M

Josh Allen and the Bills have agreed to a six-year contract extension through 2028 worth $258 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.  
news

Brian Flores: Dolphins 'don't want to trade' CB Xavien Howard

There are only two ways the Dolphins can deal with what CB ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ describes as a fractured relationship with the club. Coach Brian Flores is squarely in favor of repairing the fracture rather than trading the star.
news

Sean McVay: 'Zero chance' Matthew Stafford will ever take preseason snap for Rams

If you thought Sean McVay might reconsider his past approach to the preseason, given that he's breaking in a new QB, think again. Asked whether Matthew Stafford would see action this preseason, the Rams coach responded with a heck no. Not this year, not ever.
news

Titans remove OLB Bud Dupree from PUP list

Titans big free-agent acquisition ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ is one step closer to being ready for the 2021 season. The club announced Friday it activated Dupree from the physically unable to perform list. The edge rusher, who suffered a knee injury last season, passed his physical and is eligible to begin practicing.
news

Roundup: Veteran OL Zach Fulton becomes latest Giants player to retire

Mike Garafolo reports that guard Zach Fulton is hanging up his cleats, marking the third Giants player to retire this week, joining offensive lineman Joe ﻿Looney﻿ and linebacker Todd Davis. 
news

Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: 'I hate the term RB1'

The Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to compete with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ for snaps this season. The question of who will win that battle isn't something either RB is worried about. 
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons goes 'sideline to sideline' in impressive HOF Game performance

﻿Micah Parsons﻿ didn't play much in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, but the linebacker showed why the Cowboys pined to make him their first-round pick during the draft process.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers RB Najee Harris had a 'really good start' in HOF Game

Najee Harris averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, but the rookie displayed the power, ability to get to the edge and pass-game acumen to be a three-down running back right out of the gate. 
news

What we learned from Steelers' win over Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

For the first time since 2019, NFL preseason football was played on Thursday night. It was the Steelers who came away with the win over the Cowboys at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
news

Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor

Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor, owner Jerry Jones announced Thursday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW