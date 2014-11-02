Houston Texans 'frustrated' with Jadeveon Clowney

Around the NFL

Jadeveon Clowney will not play against the Eagles. The rookie is battling an illness, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, via a source informed of Clowney's condition. The team later announced that Clowney is inactive.

Earlier in the week, Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien did not sound optimistic about Clowney, who was listed as questionable. The Texans later announced Clowney as inactive for Sunday's game.

The No. 1 overall pick has already missed six games this season and had just one tackle in his return from a knee injury last week.

Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday that the coaching staff is becoming "frustrated" with the rookie, who didn't return from injury as early as they thought.

"What they want is for him to start showing some maturity and learn to play through these some of these ailments," Rapoport said. "As a source just mentioned to me, this is really the first time Clowney has faced any sort of injury adversity -- didn't really happen in college -- and they want him to try to play through it in the NFL, but they're frustrated with their No. 1 overall pick."

It's worth noting that O'Brien said Friday he wasn't frustrated with Clowney missing games, saying that injuries happen in the NFL.

NFL Media's Stacey Dales reported that after the pass rusher started feeling ill on Thursday and Friday, he came into the team facility Saturday and was not contagious, which showed some promise for Clowney playing against the Eagles, but it was not to be.

Certain injuries and illnesses aren't able be played through, but clearly some of the coaches believe Clowney could play and practice more than he has recently. Whether he suits up Sunday remains to be seen, but a message has been sent to the rookie.

