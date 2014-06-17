Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers host Heads Up coaching clinics

Tuesday's Heads Up Football news from a busy weekend of USA Football coaching clinics:
- HoustonTexans.com reported on a USA Football player safety clinic for 70 Houston-area coaches that was hosted by the Texans on Saturday.
- Time Warner Cable News in Charlotte, N.C., reported on a Heads Up Football coaching safety clinic at Bank of America Stadium.
- WSHM-TV in Springfield, Mass., reported on a Heads Up Football clinic for coaches in Western Massachusetts. WGGB-TV in Springfield also reported on the clinic.
- WJZ-TV reported on Baltimore Ravens physician Dr. Andy Tucker, who talked about concussions as part of the team's annual Football Youth Clinic in Harford County.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor