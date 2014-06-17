Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers host Heads Up coaching clinics

Published: Jun 17, 2014 at 05:59 AM

Tuesday's Heads Up Football news from a busy weekend of USA Football coaching clinics:

  • WJZ-TV reported on Baltimore Ravens physician Dr. Andy Tucker, who talked about concussions as part of the team's annual Football Youth Clinic in Harford County.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFLPA votes to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term

The NFLPA's board of representatives have voted to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery to repair injured finger

Russell Wilson is expected to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery Friday to repair his injured finger, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Matt Rhule's unorthodox brilliance fueling Panthers' rise; Daniel Jones playing like franchise quarterback

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reveals Carolina's secret sauce. Plus, Daniel Jones' emergence as a franchise QB, Cordarrelle Patterson's transformation into full-fledged weapon, and Brandon Staley's spot-on soliloquy.
news

Raiders, NFL condemn Jon Gruden for using racial trope in 2011 email to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden used a racial trope in a 2011 email to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW