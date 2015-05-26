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Houston Texans cancel opening of OTAs due to flooding

Published: May 26, 2015 at 01:56 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

A treacherous Memorial Day storm battered the Houston area late Monday and the resulting flooding will delay the start of the Houston Texans' workweek.

The Texans cancelled Tuesday's opening of OTAs, per the team's official website. ESPN's Tania Ganguli first reported the news, adding the plan is to begin workouts on Wednesday.

As you can see from the pictures below, the massive flooding is hindering the entire Houston area.

As of 6:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday more than 59,000 residents were without power, per the Houston Chronicle, and more than two dozen schools were closed or delayed.

Up to 9 inches of water was reportedly dumped on the southwest Houston area.

Many fans attending the Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors NBA playoff game Monday night were forced stay at the arena following the contest due to the storm.

The Texans were set to be one of 26 teams hitting the field for OTAs on Tuesday.

Houston will get rolling on their offseason work when the flooding clears. Safety is vastly more important at this stage.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest NFL news including Ray McDonald's release, Adrian Peterson's situation with the Vikings and Cam Newton's lofty goals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

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