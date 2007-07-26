Houston leaves Jets for personal reasons; Davis signed

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New York Jets running back Cedric Houston left the team for personal reasons on Thursday.
The reason for Houston's departure wasn't immediately known.
The 6-foot, 220-pound Houston was a powerful presence in New York's backfield - when healthy. He played well after filling in for an injured Curtis Martin as a rookie, but he missed five games last season due to a knee injury after being inactive the first two weeks of the season.
His health was also an issue when the Jets drafted him after it was discovered during the NFL combine in 2005 that he had a previously undiagnosed thyroid condition that sapped his energy and strength at times during his college career at Tennessee. The condition didn't scare off the Jets, who made sure he was treated with proper medication.
Also Thursday, the Jets signed free-agent wide receiver Chris Davis. He spent portions of the last two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, catching nine passes for 83 yards. Davis had 62 receptions for 721 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 175 yards and a TD in four seasons at Wake Forest.