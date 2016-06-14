Houston improved offense, but defense will decide Texans' fate

All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt reinforced that notion that expectations should be as high as ever around the franchise. When asked about the new faces on offense -- which includes rookie wideouts Will Fuller and Braxton Miller -- he said, "It's my job to focus on defense. What they did on offense is they went out and got a lot of pieces to help [the team] be successful. That's the team showing that they feel like they've put together something we can be successful with. So we basically have no excuses now. They went and got players to help us. Now it's up to us as players."