Houston crowd goes nuts over Brock Osweiler benching

Brock Osweiler has been benched in Houston ... and Texans fans aren't hiding their satisfaction with the decision.
Osweiler threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter Sunday against the Jaguars, prompting Bill O'Brien to turn to second-year backup Tom Savage. The crowd erupted as Savage jogged onto the field with the Texans trailing the Jaguars 13-0.
That might be as vocal a crowd we've ever heard for an in-game quarterback change. When Savage connected on a downfield pass to Wendall Williams, the roof nearly blew off of NRG Stadium.
And now your daily reminder that the Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract 284 days ago.