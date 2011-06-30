Houshmandzadeh hopeful for new start after dropped pass

Published: Jun 30, 2011 at 03:33 AM

T.J. Houshmandzadeh's last play as a Baltimore Raven might be a dropped pass that ended the team's season.

Needless to say, he isn't happy about that.

"I wish things had ended better," the veteran wide receiver told the Carroll County Times in a story posted Wednesday. "I'm not a guy who drops the ball, but I dropped a ball that really matters. Last year was a really bad year for me on the field.

"The last two years have been the most disappointing years I've had. I know people will say I can't play no more. If I get to the right team, I'll shock a lot of people."

Houshmandzadeh was shocked in January when he dropped a perfectly placed fourth-and-18 pass that could have given the Ravens a first down with 1:09 left in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game. But the ball bounced off Houshmandzadeh's chest and fell to the turf, sending the Ravens home with a season-ending 31-24 loss and the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers to the next round and eventually Super Bowl XLV.

Houshmandzadeh signed a one-year contract with the Ravens last season after being cut by the Seattle Seahawks. And with the Ravens taking wide receivers Torrey Smith and Tandon Doss in the April draft, Houshmandzadeh knows he'll need to find yet another home this year.

"I love the people there," Houshmandzadeh said of the Ravens. "I can't say a bad word about them. I wish I could come back, but I know the dynamic and how it works."

Houshmandzadeh, 33, started just two games for the Ravens -- his fewest since 2002, his second NFL season -- and caught 30 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns. Despite that decreased production, Houshmandzadeh believes he still has something to offer a team.

"I need to go to the right team and get the right opportunity," he said. "Here's the thing: You can be a good-looking man and you like a woman, but it doesn't matter if she doesn't like you. I want to go to a team that wants me to play for them."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Data Since 2015

news

Jim Irsay: Moving Colts All-Pro G Quenton Nelson to tackle still a possibility

Anthony Castonzo﻿'s retirement left a hole at left tackle for the Colts, one that could be addressed in the 2021 NFL Draft. Recently, owner Jim Irsay spoke on another possible solution to Indy's LT problem.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Seven takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

With a little more than a week to go before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event during a media conference call on Wednesday. Chase Goodbread provides seven takeaways from the hour-and-a-half-long session.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Antonio Gates relives a unique career in the NFL

Former Chargers tight end and eight-time Pro Bowler Antonio Gates joins the show. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW