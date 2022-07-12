House committee accepts Commanders owner Dan Snyder's offer to testify virtually on July 28

Published: Jul 12, 2022 at 04:22 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28.

Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee's initial subpoena "to ensure that Mr. Snyder's testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily."

The committee is set to give Snyder access to exhibitions used in prior depositions and interview transcripts as well as descriptions of redacted information, which were among the elements requested by his representatives in a previous letter. July 28 was also one of their preferred dates after declining several previous invitations.

Snyder declined on two different occasions to appear when first invited along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who testified virtually June 22, with prior obligations, international travel and concerns about due process given among the reasons he would not testify.

Snyder has until Wednesday at noon ET to confirm he will appear before the committee, which launched an investigation into the team's workplace culture last year after the league did not release a report of its independent review into the organization, which prompted a $10 million fine.

Patton Seymour wrote to the committee last week offering Snyder would be willing to testify voluntarily July 28 or 29. A message sent to a firm representing Snyder was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Judge says blood test results can be used in Henry Ruggs' DUI case

A judge ruled Tuesday that results of a blood-alcohol test taken from former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III can be used as evidence in his DUI crash case.

news

Move The Sticks: Rookies & second-year players to buy in the AFC & NFC East

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

2022 NFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings

How will the Vikings and Bears look under new coaching staffs? Will the Lions improve in Year 2 under Dan Campbell? Can Aaron Rodgers keep the Packers on top? Kevin Patra provides a training camp preview for the NFC North, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

Baker Mayfield 'extremely excited' for fresh start, QB competition with Panthers

In his introductory press conference Tuesday, Baker Mayfield said he was "extremely excited" for a fresh start as a Carolina Panther. While there are questions about whether it will be Mayfield or Sam Darnold who starts for the Panthers come Week 1, Mayfield said he looks forward to helping the team in whatever role he ends up in.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW