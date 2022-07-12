House committee accepts Commanders owner Dan Snyder's offer to testify virtually on July 28

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28.

Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee's initial subpoena "to ensure that Mr. Snyder's testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily."

The committee is set to give Snyder access to exhibitions used in prior depositions and interview transcripts as well as descriptions of redacted information, which were among the elements requested by his representatives in a previous letter. July 28 was also one of their preferred dates after declining several previous invitations.

Snyder declined on two different occasions to appear when first invited along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who testified virtually June 22, with prior obligations, international travel and concerns about due process given among the reasons he would not testify.

Snyder has until Wednesday at noon ET to confirm he will appear before the committee, which launched an investigation into the team's workplace culture last year after the league did not release a report of its independent review into the organization, which prompted a $10 million fine.