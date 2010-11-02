Hot Patriots confront rested Browns

Published: Nov 02, 2010 at 03:27 PM

Bill Belichick's Patriots are 6-1.

(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

The storyline
Early in his coaching career, Bill Belichick was run out of town in Cleveland. He strikes me as the kind of guy who remembers such things.

Why you should watch
The friction between Belichick and former assistant Eric Mangini is often palpable following these games, with forced, awkward handshakes, or none at all.

Did you know?
The Patriots have beaten the Browns four consecutive times. ... New England's BenJarvus Green-Ellis has a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games. ... Browns running back Peyton Hillis has a touchdown in six of seven games this season. ... Two of Cleveland's three home games this year have been decided by three or fewer points.

