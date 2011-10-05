Hot Giants return home to face Seahawks

Inside story

Defensive end Osi Umenyiora was a big factor in his first game of the season for the Giants, and the Seahawks were one of the teams most interested in him during the brief period New York shopped him for a first-round pick. Seattle tight end John Carlson could have been part of a package for him prior to getting hurt, this came at a time when Giants tight end Kevin Boss had just signed with Oakland as a free agent.