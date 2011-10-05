Hot Giants return home to face Seahawks

Why to watch
Seattle has the NFL's best first-down run defense, and the Giants love to steamroll teams with their two-back approach. Tarvaris Jackson comes in off a rare 300-yard day, but faces a tough pass rush that should get another boost with Justin Tuck back on the field.
Inside story
Defensive end Osi Umenyiora was a big factor in his first game of the season for the Giants, and the Seahawks were one of the teams most interested in him during the brief period New York shopped him for a first-round pick. Seattle tight end John Carlson could have been part of a package for him prior to getting hurt, this came at a time when Giants tight end Kevin Boss had just signed with Oakland as a free agent.