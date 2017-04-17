Hot 150: Gil Brandt's top-ranked prospects for 2017 NFL Draft

School: Michigan | Year: Junior. Won four state titles at two different high schools in New Jersey. Came into his own in 2016. Played multiple positions on both offense and defense at Michigan, but his best is probably safety. Can return kickoffs and punts. Dropped some passes that should have been intercepted at UM's pro day. Was burned nine times on 14 targets in 2016 -- not good. Peppers is a pure football player. You need to figure out how to use him; and if you can't, don't draft him. Otherwise, you'll be doing him and yourself a huge disservice.