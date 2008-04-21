Hot 100: Prospects 21-30

Tier 1 (1-10) | Tier 2 (11-20) | Tier 3 (21-30) | Tier 4 (31-40) | Tier 5 (41-50) | Tiers 6-10 (51-100)
Tier Three (21-30)
Gosder Cherilus, OT, Boston College
Born in Haiti, moved to U.S. at age 14. ... Redshirted in 2003 and then started 51 consecutive games over the next four years -- 37 at right tackle, 14 at left tackle. ... Had a more difficult time at left tackle. ... Best traits are very long arms (36¼ inches) and very big hands. ...Note: Could slide down to Tier Three.
**
**
Quentin Groves, DE/LB, Auburn
Redshirted in 2003; played but did not start in 2004, then started 20 games over next two seasons. ... Tied for the school record with 26 sacks. ... Best traits are speed and quickness for his position. ... Note: Could slide down to Tier Three.
James Hardy, WR, Indiana
Redshirted in 2004 and then started 33 games over the past three seasons. ... Was a starter on the basketball team but gave it up for football. ... Scored 36 TDs in three seasons. ... Best traits are height (6-foot-5 3/8) and hands.
**
**
DeSean Jackson, WR, California
Started 10 games in 2005 as a true freshman and then another 23 over the next two seasons. ... Was a record-setting punt returner in the Pac-10. ... Best traits are great quickness and hands. ... Note: Could slide down to Tier Three due to size (5-9 7/8, 167).
Mike Jenkins, CB, South Florida
Started three games as a true freshman in 2004 and has started 37 games the past three years. Best traits are quickness and man-to-man cover skills.
**
**
Felix Jones, RB, Arkansas
Started two games as a true freshman in 2005 and nine games the last two seasons -- mostly at wide receiver. ... Very good kickoff return specialist (he has four return TDs in three years). ... Best traits are outstanding quickness and running ability. ... Note: He averaged one play of 20-plus yards for every nine touches.
Jerod Mayo, LB, Tennessee
Had an impressive 40½-inch vertical jump at his pro day on March 13. ... Redshirted in 2004, started one game in 2005 and then had 25 starts in 2006-07. ... Best traits are competitiveness and production. ... Note: Could move up into Tier Two.
**
**
Phillip Merling, DE, Clemson
Does not have pre-draft test numbers as he is recovering from a sports hernia. ... Played as a true freshman in 2005 and started 26 games over the past two seasons. ... Best traits are competitiveness and quick first step. ... Note: Will try to work out in days leading up to draft and could move up into Tier Two.
Rashard Mendenhall, RB, Illinois
Played but did not start as a freshman in 2005, started one game in 2006 and then started 13 games in 2007. ... Had only 126 carries prior to the 2007 season. ... Best trait is his strength to break tackles. ... Note: Could move up into Tier Two.
**
**
Aqib Talib, CB, Kansas
Has long arms (33 inches). ... Redshirted in 2004, then started 32 games over the next three years. ... Best traits are his height (6-0¾) and athletic ability for the position. ... Note: Could move up into Tier Two if teams overlook some off-field issues.