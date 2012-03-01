Hot 100: Poe flies up the board after dazzling combine showing

With the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, I can unveil my latest edition of the Hot 100. While a number of players saw their draft stock rise or fall due to their performance in Indianapolis, there wasn't drastic change near the top of the list from my pre-combine installment. Of course, there will be more movement in the coming weeks as colleges have their pro days.
So here are my updated rankings of the top 100 prospects for the 2012 NFL Draft (previous rank in parentheses):
1. Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford (1)
Believe it or not, Luck actually surprised scouts at the combine by running faster and jumping higher than most expected. He went a long way toward fully cementing his status as the top pick in the draft.
2. Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor (3)
No one was surprised when Griffin posted a blazing 4.41 40 in Indianapolis, but scouts were struck by his self confidence and poise. He has the ability to be a very special player in this league.
3. Matt Kalil, OT, USC (2)
It's hard to imagine a player who weighs 306 pounds looking thin, but Kalil is built like a 260-pound tight end. He has an impressive frame and could still add weight.
4. Quinton Coples, DE, North Carolina (4)
Coples is an extremely athletic player, but it's his strength that opened some eyes after his performance on the bench press (25 reps).
5. Morris Claiborne, CB, LSU (5)
Claiborne has long arms and has a very smooth all-around game. He didn't run as fast as scouts expected, but he still has the ability to turn and run with NFL receivers.
6. Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama (6)
Recent surgery prevented Richardson from working out, but his skill set still makes him highly coveted. He's a compact back with good hands and solid pass-protection ability.
7. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M (7)
After spending his high school career averaging just 10 pass attempts per game and only starting one full season at Texas A&M, Tannehill's learning curve might be steeper than most other QBs in the draft. Don't be fooled, though -- he has plenty of ability.
8. Riley Reiff, OT, Iowa (8)
At 313 pounds, Reiff is a mobile lineman with good speed and athleticism. He's also a pretty tough guy, which could stem in part from an outstanding career as a high school wrestler.
9. Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Alabama (17)
Kirkpatrick's arms might not be as long as some other CBs in the draft at 30 5/8 inches, but he has very good coverage skills and his height (6-foot-2) makes him hard to throw over.
10. Melvin Ingram, DE, South Carolina (11)
Ingram significantly improved his stock by staying in school another year. He also helped himself with his quickness and athleticism. In linebacker drills, his break on the ball was almost like that of a wide receiver.
11. Luke Kuechly, LB, Boston College (12)
Kuechly's outstanding recognition -- something that can't be taught -- helped him make a ton of tackles in college. He has good upper-body strength, posting 27 reps in the bench press.
12. Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State (13)
A tweaked hamstring stopped Blackmon from running at the combine, but he still displayed great hands and the strength to get inside on slant routes. If he runs well at his pro day, his stock should go up.
13. Dontari Poe, DT, Memphis (51)
Everyone marveled at the 346-pounder's time in the 40 (4.98), and he has the ability to be an All-Pro for years in the NFL. But first he needs to silence the critics who say he doesn't go hard on every play.
14. David DeCastro, OG, Stanford (14)
DeCastro looks like a prototypical interior lineman. With good strength and an ability to pull from the guard spot, he has reminded some of stalwart Vikings and Seahwaks guard Steve Hutchinson.
15. Janoris Jenkins, CB, North Alabama (15)
Off-field issues aside, Jenkins might be the smoothest of the top DB prospects. He has good speed and long arms for a player of his size (5-10).
16. Michael Floyd, WR, Notre Dame (19)
Floyd exceeded expectations with a 4.47 in the 40. He also showed better-than-expected hands in the WR drills.
17. Courtney Upshaw, LB, Alabama (9)
Upshaw left Indianapolis as an enigma. Will he fit better as an outside linebacker or defensive end? Either way, he'll need to run well at his pro day if he wants to move up draft boards.
18. Zach Brown, OLB, North Carolina (23)
Brown is a tremendous athlete who posted an amazing 40 time (4.50) for a 244-pound specimen. His ability to make plays in space should make him a hot commodity in the draft.
19. Devon Still, DT, Penn State (20)
While Still didn't run as fast as some might have liked (5.08 40), his strength and his long arms could make him a good interior lineman.
20. Jonathan Martin, OT, Stanford (18)
Martin is a technically sound offensive lineman. But he's also looked at as a finesse player and some scouts would like to see him be more aggressive at the next level.
21. Michael Brockers, DT, LSU (10)
Brockers has very good upper-body strength and although he ran a relatively slow 40 (5.36), he fits the mold of a prototypical DL and could be a solid pass rusher.
22. Rueben Randle, WR, LSU (20)
Randle has sleeper potential in the draft. He was a big-play guy in college, reads the ball well and displayed tremendous hands in Indy.
23. Cordy Glenn, OL, Georgia (29)
Glenn is in better shape than he appeared at the combine. He's light on feet, has good movement and could earn a chance to play left tackle in the NFL.
24. Nick Perry, DE, USC (25)
Perry projects as a solid NFL pass rusher who is more suited to play with his hand on the ground. He is quick with a good first step and above-average strength.
25. Fletcher Cox, DT, Mississippi State (30)
Cox is a very good athlete who brings a good effort on every play. He doesn't project as an every down player, but can be a steady pass rusher.
- Mark Barron, S, Alabama (28)
- Kendall Wright, WR, Baylor (24)
- Kelechi Osemele, OL, Iowa State (26)
- Whitney Mercilus, DE, Illinois (42)
- Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State (21)
- Vontaze Burfict, LB, Arizona State (22)
- Stephen Hill, WR, Georgia Tech (44)
- Kendall Reyes, DT, Connecticut (68)
- David Wilson, RB, Virginia Tech (41)
- Dwayne Allen, TE, Clemson (32)
- Lamar Miller, RB, Miami (Fla.) (36)
- Dont'a Hightower, LB, Alabama (38)
- Andre Branch, DE, Clemson (31)
- Brandon Boykin, CB, Georgia (33)
- Brandon Thompson, DT, Clemson (27)
- Vinny Curry, DE, Marshall (41)
- Jayron Hosley, CB, Virginia Tech (88)
- Orson Charles, TE, Georgia (37)
- Jamell Fleming, CB, Oklahoma (52)
- Chris Givens, WR, Wake Forest (45)
- Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford (46)
- Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin (48)
- Mike Adams, OT, Ohio State (50)
- Chase Minnifield, CB, Virginia (49)
- Alfonzo Dennard, CB, Nebraska (35)
- Bruce Irvin, DE, West Virginia (61)
- Kevin Zeitler, OG, Wisconsin (55)
- Shea McClellin, OLB, Boise State (57)
- Billy Winn, DL, Boise State (54)
- Mohamed Sanu, WR, Rutgers (40)
- Brandon Weeden, QB, Oklahoma State (56)
- Jared Crick, DE, Nebraska (47)
- Lavonte David, LB, Nebraska (71)
- Stephon Gilmore, CB, South Carolina (67)
- Zebrie Sanders, OT, Florida State (39)
- Josh Chapman, DT, Alabama (58)
- LaMichael James, RB, Oregon (62)
- Brock Osweiler, QB, Arizona State (NR)
- George Iloka, S, Boise State (65)
- A.J. Jenkins, WR, Illinois (87)
- Casey Hayward, CB, Vanderbilt (64)
- Ronnell Lewis, DE, Oklahoma (59)
- Doug Martin, RB, Boise State (63)
- Markelle Martin, S, Oklahoma State (93)
- Brandon Washington, OG, Miami (Fla.) (92)
- Juron Criner, WR, Arizona (96)
- Tyrone Crawford, DE, Boise State (69)
- Chandler Jones, DE, Syracuse (66)
- Cyrus Gray, RB, Texas A&M (NR)
- Alshon Jeffery, WR, South Carolina (16)
- Mike Martin, DT, Michigan (76)
- Trumaine Johnson, CB, Montana (60)
- Harrison Smith, S, Notre Dame (34)
- Sean Spence, LB, Miami (Fla.) (81)
- Joe Adams, WR/KR, Arkansas (75)
- Ben Jones, C, Georgia (78)
- Chris Polk, RB, Washington (70)
- Amini Silatolu, OG, Midwestern State (83)
- Josh Robinson, CB, Central Florida (NR)
- James Brown, OG, Troy (85)
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Michigan State (NR)
- Andrew Datko, OT, Florida State (73)
- Alameda Ta'amu, DT, Washington (74)
- Bernard Pierce, RB, Temple (NR)
- Bobby Massie, OT, Mississippi (NR)
- Nigel Bradham, LB, Florida State (91)
- Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State (82)
- Keenan Robinson, LB, Texas (84)
- Trevin Wade, CB, Arizona (NR)
- Dwight Bentley, CB, Louisiana-Lafayette (NR)
- Donald Stephenson, OT, Oklahoma (NR)
- Josh LeRibeus, OG, Southern Methodist (100)
- Brandon Mosley, OT, Auburn (NR)
- Trent Robinson, S, Michigan State (NR)
- Bryan Anger, P, California (NR)