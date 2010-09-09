Host Titans confront improved Raiders

Published: Sep 09, 2010 at 12:35 PM

The storyline
If the Raiders are to be the upstart operation I expect, no better time to display it. Dare I mention it as a possible tie-breaker game come December?

Why you should watch
Vince Young is in control of the Titans' offense and Chris Johnson begins his quest for back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons. Jason Campbell makes his debut with the Raiders.

Did you know?
Raiders WR Louis Murphy led the team with four touchdown catches in 2009. ... Oakland CB Nnamdi Asomugha earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl starting nod last season. ... Titans RB Chris Johnson has rushed for 100 yards in 11 consecutive games. ... Tennessee OT Michael Roos has started every game since entering the NFL in 2005.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith amped to play Packers: 'That's why I'm here now. So I can play them twice a year'

Minnesota pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, who played in just one game during the 2021 season due to a back injury, believes he was treated poorly in his third and final season in Green Bay and is happy to have the opportunity to vent his frustrations playing for the Vikings against his old squad on Sunday.

news

Patrick Mahomes cautions fantasy owners about Chiefs WRs: 'It's going to be someone different' each week

With Tyreek Hill gone, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes predicts there could be a new No. 1 wide receiver each week for Kansas City.

news

Mi primera NFL

Probablemente suene como todo un viejito, pero ustedes NO tienen ni idea el problema que era seguir un partido de un equipo no popular en la NFL durante los años 90

news

Contar historias

A partir de hoy estará en marcha un ambicioso plan editorial que preparamos para celebrar el lanzamiento del nuevo sitio de Mundo NFL

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE