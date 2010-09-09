Host Titans confront improved Raiders

The storyline
If the Raiders are to be the upstart operation I expect, no better time to display it. Dare I mention it as a possible tie-breaker game come December?
Why you should watch
Vince Young is in control of the Titans' offense and Chris Johnson begins his quest for back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons. Jason Campbell makes his debut with the Raiders.
Did you know?
Raiders WR Louis Murphy led the team with four touchdown catches in 2009. ... Oakland CB Nnamdi Asomugha earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl starting nod last season. ... Titans RB Chris Johnson has rushed for 100 yards in 11 consecutive games. ... Tennessee OT Michael Roos has started every game since entering the NFL in 2005.