Hospitalized Steelers assistant coach still in critical condition

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers assistant coach Kirby Wilson remains in critical condition with burns on more than 45 percent of his body.
The team released a statement from Wilson's family Tuesday, saying the 50-year-old also suffered a smoke inhalation injury during the Jan. 6 fire at his townhouse in a northern Pittsburgh suburb.
Authorities say the fire broke out around 3 a.m. ET in the kitchen of Wilson's home in Seven Fields, about 30 minutes north of the city. Flames were visible to firefighters when they arrived on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Wilson, in his fifth season with the Steelers, was airlifted to UPMC Mercy hospital, where he remains in the Trauma Burn Unit.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.