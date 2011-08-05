Horton stuns Steelers cafeteria worker with gift of Mercedes

Published: Aug 05, 2011 at 07:16 AM

For a Pittsburgh Steelers cafeteria worker, $20 goes much farther than it does for perhaps anyone else.

Maurice "Mo" Matthews, who prepares and serves meals to coaches and staff at the Steelers' cafeteria, recently received the surprise of his life, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, when secondary coach Ray Horton approached him to say goodbye before leaving to become the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator.

After parking his red 1999 Mercedes Benz SL500 convertible roadster, Horton told Matthews: "Hey, I need a favor from you. How much money you have in your pocket?"

Matthews replied, "I got $20."

Horton took the money and said to Matthews, "Sold for $20!"

And then Horton handed Matthews the keys to the Mercedes and told him the car was his.

"I'm like, 'Stop playing with me Ray; don't play with me,' " Matthews told the Post-Gazette. "The other [workers] were looking at me, their jaws dropped.

"Ray said, 'Hey, you always liked the car, you're a good dude, I know you'll take care of it. It's yours.' "

Matthews drove Horton to the airport the next day and received the title and proper paperwork to transfer ownership of the car, which had 64,000 miles on it.

"I'm still in shock," Matthews said.

