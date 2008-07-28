Horn might not be a Falcon much longer

Published: Jul 28, 2008 at 01:56 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -Joe Horn can look at the depth chart and know he doesn't have much of a future with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 36-year-old Horn, coming off a season in which he had only 27 catches and one touchdown, is working in training camp behind a bunch of younger receivers, including starters Roddy White and Laurent Robinson, former starter Michael Jenkins and third-round draft pick Harry Douglas.

Horn has no chance to beat out White and Robinson, and he's clearly below Jenkins and Douglas in the pecking order. Even Brian Finneran, returning after missing two full seasons with knee injuries, might have a better chance than Horn or being on the regular-season roster.

"I understand the process," Horn said. "There comes a time in everyone's career when the young guys have to step up."

Not that he's ready to call it a career. Horn believes he can still be a productive player in the NFL - even a starter - though his numbers tell a different story.

After matching his career high with 94 catches for the Saints in 2004, Horn closed his career in New Orleans with two injury-plagued seasons. He started 12 games for Atlanta last year but wasn't much of a factor, putting up his fewest receptions since 1998.

"I knew I can still start in this league and be productive," Horn said. "Unfortunately, they're going with the younger guys."

Asked if he expects to be with the Falcons for their Sept. 7 opener against Detroit, Horn smiled and said simply, "I don't know." But the notoriously outspoken Horn vowed not to be a distraction during training camp.

"Within me, there's frustration," he said. "But I can't take it out on the field. That's not fair to the younger guys."

While Horn's future is uncertain, the Falcons do know they'll be one man short in the secondary. Cornerback Von Hutchins, projected as the nickel back, is out for the year after injuring his foot on the first day of training camp.

The Falcons had hoped it was only a sprain, but surgery was deemed necessary after Hutchins saw a specialist in Charlotte, N.C.

Hutchins started 15 games for the Houston Texans last season.

In another impending move, the agent for Grady Jackson said the massive defensive tackle has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Falcons.

"It's contingent on him passing the physical and everything," Angelo Wright told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He wanted to be in Atlanta."

Jackson, listed at 365 pounds, was shockingly released by the Falcons seven games into last season even though he was one of the team's most productive linemen, apparently because then-coach Bobby Petrino didn't like his work habits. The player quickly landed in Jacksonville and played for defensive coordinator Mike Smith, who is now the Falcons' head coach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Spencer Rattler: Can Lincoln Riley's latest quarterback live up to Oklahoma predecessors?

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley has churned out NFL quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall in consecutive drafts and Jalen Hurts selected in the second round last year. Can Spencer Rattler reach the heights of his OU predecessors?
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'

It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
news

Daniel Jones to embark on now-or-never season; NFL's top five Batman and Robin duos

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks takes a look at what's on the line for Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2021. Plus, who are the top five Batman & Robin-like duos in the NFL? And what shrewd move are the Cowboys making when it comes to utilizing CeeDee Lamb?
news

Dallas Cowboys chosen for 'Hard Knocks': Four storylines to watch on HBO's five-episode series

The Dallas Cowboys have been chosen for the 20th-anniversary edition of the Emmy Award-winning series "Hard Knocks." Nick Shook identifies four juicy storylines to follow in this summer's five-episode HBO run.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW