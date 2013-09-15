Hopkins' overtime TD leads Texans past Titans

HOUSTON -- Rookie DeAndre Hopkins grabbed a 3-yard touchdown pass in overtime and the Houston Texans rallied for a 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
With Andre Johnson out after being shaken up in the fourth quarter, Hopkins reached above Jason McCourty and pulled in the pass from Matt Schaub to give Houston the victory.
Arian Foster's 1-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion tied it at 24-24 with less than two minutes left.
Houston forced a punt and got within field goal range after that. But Randy Bullock's 46-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright to force overtime. It was his third miss of the day.
